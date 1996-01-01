Welcome back everybody. We have some objects that is tied to a rope and we are going to sting this object around along this circular path. Right here, we're told a couple of different things. We are told that the mass of this object is five kg and that the radius of this circular path is two m. We are also told that the tension at the top of our point is equal to zero. So what does this mean here for us? Well, it means that the weight of our object is equal to the centripetal force when we are spinning this object, meaning that the acceleration due to gravity is equal to our radial acceleration. Now we are tasked with finding what the period is of our revolution. Well, the formula for a period is two pi times the radius over our tangential velocity. But what is our tangential velocity. But we also know from centripetal equations that are radial acceleration is equal to our tangential velocity over are multiplying both sides by our. Here we get that our tangential velocity equal to the square root of our radial acceleration, which we've already established is equal to Earth's acceleration due to gravity times our radius. Let's go ahead and plug in some values so that we can go ahead and find our period of revolution here. Our tangential velocity is equal to the square root of Earth's acceleration due to gravity 9.8 times our radius, which is two. Which when you plug this into your calculator, you get that our velocity is 4.43 m per second. Plugging this into our equation for our period, we get that T. Is equal to two pi times the radius of two, divided by 4.43, Giving us our final answer of 2. seconds corresponding to answer choice. C. Thank you guys so much for watching. Hope this video helped. We will see you all in the next one.

