If a vertical cylinder of water (or any other liquid) rotates about its axis, as shown in FIGURE CP8.72, the surface forms a smooth curve. Assuming that the water rotates as a unit (i.e., all the water rotates with the same angular velocity), show that the shape of the surface is a parabola described by the equation z = (ω^2 / 2g) r^2. Hint: Each particle of water on the surface is subject to only two forces: gravity and the normal force due to the water underneath it. The normal force, as always, acts perpendicular to the surface.