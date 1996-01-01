8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Centripetal Forces
Centripetal Forces
Centripetal Forces
Textbook Question
In another version of the 'Giant Swing' (see Exercise 5.50), the seat is connected to two cables, one of which is horizontal (Fig. E5.51). The seat swings in a horizontal circle at a rate of 28.0 rpm (rev/min). If the seat weighs 255 N and an 825-N person is sitting in it, find the tension in each cable.
The 'Giant Swing' at a county fair consists of a vertical central shaft with a number of horizontal arms attached at its upper end. Each arm supports a seat suspended from a cable 5.00 m long, and the upper end of the cable is fastened to the arm at a point 3.00 m from the central shaft (Fig. E5.50). (a) Find the time of one revolution of the swing if the cable supporting a seat makes an angle of 30.0° with the vertical.
The Cosmo Clock 21 Ferris wheel in Yokohama, Japan, has a diameter of 100 m. Its name comes from its 60 arms, each of which can function as a second hand (so that it makes one revolution every 60.0 s). (d) What then would be the passenger's apparent weight at the lowest point?
The Cosmo Clock 21 Ferris wheel in Yokohama, Japan, has a diameter of 100 m. Its name comes from its 60 arms, each of which can function as a second hand (so that it makes one revolution every 60.0 s).(c) What would be the time for one revolution if the passenger's apparent weight at the highest point were zero?
The Cosmo Clock 21 Ferris wheel in Yokohama, Japan, has a diameter of 100 m. Its name comes from its 60 arms, each of which can function as a second hand (so that it makes one revolution every 60.0 s). (b) A passenger weighs 882 N at the weight-guessing booth on the ground. What is his apparent weight at the highest and at the lowest point on the Ferris wheel?
The Cosmo Clock 21 Ferris wheel in Yokohama, Japan, has a diameter of 100 m. Its name comes from its 60 arms, each of which can function as a second hand (so that it makes one revolution every 60.0 s). (a) Find the speed of the passengers when the Ferris wheel is rotating at this rate.
A small car with mass 0.800 kg travels at constant speed on the inside of a track that is a vertical circle with radius 5.00 m (Fig. E5.45). If the normal force exerted by the track on the car when it is at the top of the track (point B) is 6.00 N, what is the normal force on the car when it is at the bottom of the track (point A)?
A small remote-controlled car with mass 1.60 kg moves at a constant speed of υ = 12.0 m/s in a track formed by a vertical circle inside a hollow metal cylinder that has a radius of 5.00 m (Fig. E5.45). What is the magnitude of the normal force exerted on the car by the walls of the cylinder at (b) point B (top of the track)?
A small remote-controlled car with mass 1.60 kg moves at a constant speed of υ = 12.0 m/s in a track formed by a vertical circle inside a hollow metal cylinder that has a radius of 5.00 m (Fig. E5.45). What is the magnitude of the normal force exerted on the car by the walls of the cylinder at (a) point A (bottom of the track)
A 52-kg ice skater spins about a vertical axis through her body with her arms horizontally outstretched; she makes 2.0 turns each second. The distance from one hand to the other is 1.50 m. Biometric measurements indicate that each hand typically makes up about 1.25% of body weight. (b) What horizontal force must her wrist exert on her hand?
If a vertical cylinder of water (or any other liquid) rotates about its axis, as shown in FIGURE CP8.72, the surface forms a smooth curve. Assuming that the water rotates as a unit (i.e., all the water rotates with the same angular velocity), show that the shape of the surface is a parabola described by the equation z = (ω^2 / 2g) r^2. Hint: Each particle of water on the surface is subject to only two forces: gravity and the normal force due to the water underneath it. The normal force, as always, acts perpendicular to the surface.
A 100 g ball on a 60-cm-long string is swung in a vertical circle about a point 200 cm above the floor. The string suddenly breaks when it is parallel to the ground and the ball is moving upward. The ball reaches a height 600 cm above the floor. What was the tension in the string an instant before it broke?
