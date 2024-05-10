(II) Chris jumps off a bridge with a 15-m-long bungee cord (a heavy stretchable cord) tied around his ankle, Fig. 8–37. He falls 15 m before the bungee cord begins to stretch. Chris’s mass is 75 kg and we assume the cord obeys Hooke’s law, F = -kx with k = 55 N/m. If we neglect air resistance, estimate what distance d below the bridge Chris’s foot will be before coming to a stop. Ignore the mass of the cord (not realistic, however) and treat Chris as a particle. <IMAGE>