24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Dipole Moment
Problem 21.60
(II) The HCl molecule has a dipole moment of about 3.4 x 10⁻³⁰ C•m. The two atoms are separated by about 1.0 x 10⁻¹⁰.m
(a) What is the net charge on each atom?
(b) Is this equal to an integral multiple of e? If not, explain.
(c) What maximum torque would this dipole experience in a 2.5 x 10⁴ N/C electric field?
(d) How much energy would be needed to rotate one molecule 45° from its equilibrium position of lowest potential energy?
