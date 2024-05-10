(II) The HCl molecule has a dipole moment of about 3.4 x 10⁻³⁰ C•m. The two atoms are separated by about 1.0 x 10⁻¹⁰.m

(a) What is the net charge on each atom?





(b) Is this equal to an integral multiple of e? If not, explain.

(c) What maximum torque would this dipole experience in a 2.5 x 10⁴ N/C electric field?

(d) How much energy would be needed to rotate one molecule 45° from its equilibrium position of lowest potential energy?