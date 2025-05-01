(II) The HCl molecule has a dipole moment of about 3.4 x 10-30 Cm. The two atoms are separated by about 1.0 x 10-10 m. (c) What maximum torque would this dipole experience in a 2.5 x 104 N/C electric field? (d) How much energy would be needed to rotate one molecule 45° from its equilibrium position of lowest potential energy?