24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Dipole Moment
Problem 23d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
An electric field can induce an electric dipole in a neutral atom or molecule by pushing the positive and negative charges in opposite directions. The dipole moment of an induced dipole is directly proportional to the electric field. That is, p⃗ =αE⃗ , where α is called the polarizability of the molecule. A bigger field stretches the molecule farther and causes a larger dipole moment. b. An ion with charge q is distance r from a molecule with polarizability α . Find an expression for the force Ē ion on dipole .
3
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro To Dipole Moment with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos