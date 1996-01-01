"Consider the street pattern shown in Fig. 2–51. Each intersection has a traffic signal, and the speed limit is 40 km/h. Suppose you are driving from the west at the speed limit. When you are 10.0 m from the first intersection, all the lights turn green. The lights are green for 13.0 s each.

(b) Another car was stopped at the first light when all the lights turned green. It can accelerate at the rate of 2.00 m/s² to the speed limit. Can the second car make it through all three lights without stopping? By how many seconds would it make it, or not make it?

<IMAGE> "