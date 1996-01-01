2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
Certain rifles can fire a bullet with a speed of 970 m/s just as it leaves the muzzle (this speed is called the muzzle velocity). The muzzle is 70.0 cm long and the bullet is accelerated uniformly from rest within it.
For how long (in ms) is the bullet in the muzzle?
(II) A baseball pitcher throws a baseball with a speed of 43 m/s. Estimate the average acceleration of the ball during the throwing motion. In throwing the baseball, the pitcher accelerates it through a displacement of about 3.5 m, from behind the body to the point where it is released (Fig. 2–44).
<IMAGE>
(II) An 85-m-long train begins uniform acceleration from rest. The front of the train has a speed of 18 m/s when it passes a railway worker who is standing 180 m from where the front of the train started. What will be the speed of the last car as it passes the worker? (See Fig. 2–45.) <IMAGE>
A person who is properly restrained by an over-the-shoulder seat belt has a good chance of surviving a car collision if the deceleration does not exceed 30 'g's' (1.00 g = 9.80 m/s². Assuming uniform deceleration at 30 g's, calculate the distance over which the front end of the car must be designed to collapse if a crash brings the car to rest from 95 km/h.
A robot used in a pharmacy picks up a medicine bottle at t = 0. It accelerates at 0.20 m/s² for 4.5 s, then travels without acceleration for 68 s and finally decelerates at ―0.40 m/s² for 2.5 s to reach the counter where the pharmacist will take the medicine from the robot. From how far away did the robot fetch the medicine?