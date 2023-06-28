Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics20. Heat and TemperatureHeat Transfer
7:28 minutes
Problem 19a
Textbook Question

Most stars are main-sequence stars, a group of stars for which size, mass, surface temperature, and radiated power are closely related. The sun, for instance, is a yellow main-sequence star with a surface temperature of 5800 K. For a main-sequence star whose mass M is more than twice that of the sun, the total radiated power, relative to the sun, is approximately P/Pₛᵤₙ=1.5(M/Mₛᵤₙ)^3.5 . The star Regulus A is a bluish main-sequence star with mass 3.8Mₛᵤₙ and radius 3.1Rₛᵤₙ. What is the surface temperature of Regulus A?

Verified Solution
clock
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
7:17m

Watch next

Master Introduction to Heat Transfer with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
03:56
Physics - Heat Transfer - Thermal Radiation
expertmathstutor
139
02:51
Physics - Energy - Heat Transfer - Conduction
expertmathstutor
220
02:08
Physics - Energy - Heat Transfer - Convection
expertmathstutor
172
07:17
Introduction to Heat Transfer
Patrick Ford
537
1
05:04
Heat Exchange
Bozeman Science
144
04:58
Heat Transfer L1 p4 - Conduction Rate Equation - Fourier's Law
Ron Hugo
42
03:16
Conduction -Convection- Radiation-Heat Transfer
MooMooMath and Science
407
04:27
Heat Transfer [Conduction, Convection, and Radiation]
Mike Sammartano
589
10:01
Conduction
Patrick Ford
471
1
13:08
Radiation
Patrick Ford
306
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.