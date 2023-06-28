Most stars are main-sequence stars, a group of stars for which size, mass, surface temperature, and radiated power are closely related. The sun, for instance, is a yellow main-sequence star with a surface temperature of 5800 K. For a main-sequence star whose mass M is more than twice that of the sun, the total radiated power, relative to the sun, is approximately P/Pₛᵤₙ=1.5(M/Mₛᵤₙ)^3.5 . The star Regulus A is a bluish main-sequence star with mass 3.8Mₛᵤₙ and radius 3.1Rₛᵤₙ. What is the surface temperature of Regulus A?
