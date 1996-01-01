20. Heat and Temperature
Heat Transfer
Problem 17h
A carpenter builds an exterior house wall with a layer of wood 3.0 cm thick on the outside and a layer of Styrofoam insulation 2.2 cm thick on the inside wall surface. The wood has k = 0.080 W/m K, and the Styrofoam has k = 0.027 W/m K. The interior surface temperature is 19.0°C, and the exterior surface temperature is -10.0°C. (b) What is the rate of heat flow per square meter through this wall?
