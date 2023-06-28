Liquid helium, with a boiling point of 4.2 K, is used in ultralow-temperature experiments and also for cooling the superconducting magnets used in MRI imaging in medicine. Storing liquid helium so far below room temperature is a challenge because even a small 'heat leak' will boil the helium away. A standard helium dewar, shown in FIGURE P19.67, has an inner stainless-steel cylinder filled with liquid helium surrounded by an outer cylindrical shell filled with liquid nitrogen at –196°C. The space between is a vacuum. The small structural supports have very low thermal conductivity, so you can assume that radiation is the only heat transfer between the helium and its surroundings. Suppose the helium cylinder is 16 cm in diameter and 30 cm tall and that all walls have an emissivity of 0.25. The density of liquid helium is 125 kg/m^3 and its heat of vaporization is 2.1×10^4 J/kg.
a. What is the mass of helium in the filled cylinder?
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Heat Transfer with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford