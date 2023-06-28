Skip to main content
Physics6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)Equilibrium in 2D
Problem 6a
A football coach sits on a sled while two of his players build their strength by dragging the sled across the field with ropes. The friction force on the sled is 1000 N, the players have equal pulls, and the angle between the two ropes is 20 degrees. How hard must each player pull to drag the coach at a steady 2.0\m/s?

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
