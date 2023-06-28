Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)Equilibrium in 2D
21:08 minutes
Problem 7
Textbook Question

A mobile at the art museum has a 2.0 kg steel cat and a 4.0 kg steel dog suspended from a lightweight cable, as shown in FIGURE EX7.21. It is found that theta(1) = 20 degrees when the center rope is adjusted to be perfectly horizontal. What are the tension and the angle of rope 3?

Verified Solution
clock
21m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
9
Was this helpful?
6:11m

Watch next

Master 2D Equilibrium Problems with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
06:11
2D Equilibrium Problems
Patrick Ford
999
8
2
08:45
Traffic Signal
Patrick Ford
676
11
1
08:44
equilibrium forces
Jennifer Cash
81
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.