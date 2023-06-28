A mobile at the art museum has a 2.0 kg steel cat and a 4.0 kg steel dog suspended from a lightweight cable, as shown in FIGURE EX7.21. It is found that theta(1) = 20 degrees when the center rope is adjusted to be perfectly horizontal. What are the tension and the angle of rope 3?
