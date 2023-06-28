Skip to main content
Physics6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)Equilibrium in 2D
8:21 minutes
Problem 6b
In an electricity experiment, a 1.0 g plastic ball is suspended on a 60-cm-long string and given an electric charge. A charged rod brought near the ball exerts a horizontal electrical force F(electric) on it, causing the ball to swing out to a 20 degree angle and remain there. (a) What is the magnitude of F(electric)?

8m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
