Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)Equilibrium in 2D
1:48 minutes
Problem 6c
Textbook Question

An accident victim with a broken leg is being placed in traction. The patient wears a special boot with a pulley attached to the sole. The foot and boot together have a mass of 4.0 kg, and the doctor has decided to hang a 6.0 kg mass from the rope. The boot is held suspended by the ropes, as shown in FIGURE P6.40, and does not touch the bed. a. Determine the amount of tension in the rope by using Newton's laws to analyze the hanging mass. Hint: If the pulleys are frictionless, which we will assume, the tension in the rope is constant from one end to the other.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
8
Was this helpful?
6:11m

Watch next

Master 2D Equilibrium Problems with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
06:11
2D Equilibrium Problems
Patrick Ford
999
8
2
08:45
Traffic Signal
Patrick Ford
676
11
1
08:44
equilibrium forces
Jennifer Cash
81
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.