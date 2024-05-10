(III) A simple generator has a square armature 6.0 cm on a side. The armature has 85 turns of 0.65-mm-diameter copper wire and rotates in a 0.65-T magnetic field. The generator is used to power a lightbulb rated at 12.0 V and 25.0 W. At what rate should the generator rotate to provide 12.0 V to the bulb? Consider the resistance of the wire on the armature.