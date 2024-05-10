30. Induction and Inductance
Motional EMF
10:04 minutes
Problem 29.38
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(III) A simple generator has a square armature 6.0 cm on a side. The armature has 85 turns of 0.65-mm-diameter copper wire and rotates in a 0.65-T magnetic field. The generator is used to power a lightbulb rated at 12.0 V and 25.0 W. At what rate should the generator rotate to provide 12.0 V to the bulb? Consider the resistance of the wire on the armature.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:10m
Play a video:
2
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos