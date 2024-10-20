Two parallel resistanceless rails are 32 cm apart on a 6.0° ramp. They are joined at the bottom by a 0.60-Ω resistor. At the top a copper bar of mass 0.040 kg (ignore its resistance) is laid across the rails. Assuming a vertical 0.65-T magnetic field, what is the terminal (steady) velocity of the bar as it slides frictionlessly down the rails?