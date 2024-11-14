(II) Suppose that the U-shaped conductor and connecting rod in Fig. 29–12a are oriented vertically (but still in contact) so that the rod is falling due to the gravitational force. Find the terminal speed of the rod if it has mass m = 3.6 grams, length 𝓁 = 18 cm, and resistance R = 0.0013 Ω. It is falling in a uniform horizontal field B = 0.080 T. Neglect the resistance of the U-shaped conductor, and friction.

<IMAGE>