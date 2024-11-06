A flashlight can be made that is powered by the induced current from a magnet moving through a coil of wire. The coil and magnet are inside a plastic tube that can be shaken by your hand causing the magnet to move back and forth through the coil. Assume the magnet has a maximum field strength of 0.05 T. Make reasonable assumptions and specify the size of the coil and the number of turns necessary to light a standard 1-watt, 3-V flashlight bulb.