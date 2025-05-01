Check the third equation \(s = u + a t\): The left side is displacement \([L]\). On the right side, \(u\) is velocity \([L T^{-1}]\) and \(a t\) is acceleration times time \([L T^{-2}] imes [T] = [L T^{-1}]\). Since \(u\) and \(a t\) have the same dimensions, their sum has dimensions \([L T^{-1}]\), which does not match displacement \([L]\). So this equation as written is dimensionally inconsistent.