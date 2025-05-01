Check the second equation \(s = u t + 2 a\): The left side is displacement \([L]\). The first term on the right is initial velocity times time, \([L T^{-1}] imes [T] = [L]\), which is consistent. The second term is acceleration \([L T^{-2}]\) alone, which does not have the dimension of length. Since the terms on the right side must have the same dimension, this equation is not dimensionally consistent.