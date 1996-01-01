Dimensional Analysis Practice Problems
A car is moving with speed v, given by the equation: v=C+Dt2 , where t represents time and C and D are constants. Determine the SI units of C and D.
Assume that the equation to calculate a woman’s blood volume V (in Liters) is V = 0.3561 H3 + 0.03308W + 0.1833, where H (in meters) and W (in kilograms) represent the height and weight of the woman. Determine the units of the numbers 0.3561, 0.03308, and 0.1833
The motion of an object moving along a straight path is represented by a time-dependent position equation: x = 3 + 5t, where x is in meters and t is in seconds. What do the numbers 3 and 5 represent?
The following relation represents a physical quantity called drag force, F = CραvβAγ where α, β, γ, and C are dimensionless quantities. ρ is the density of fluid, v is the velocity and A is the cross-sectional area. Using dimensional analysis, determine the formula of drag force.
Find the dimensions of the quantity P formed by the following combination: P = √[1/(ϵ0μ0)]. The fundamental constants are ϵ0 (vacuum permittivity), and μ0 (vacuum permeability).