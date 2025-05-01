Identify the units on the right side of the equation \(\frac{m v^2}{2}\). The mass \(m\) has units of kg, and velocity squared \(v^2\) has units of (m/s)\^2 = m\^2/s\^2. Multiplying these gives kg·m\^2/s\^2, which corresponds to energy (Joules, J). The factor 1/2 is dimensionless and does not affect units.