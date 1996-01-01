Unit Vectors Practice Problems

Displacement (d) is directly proportional to the velocity (v) and inversely proportional to time (t) (v = d/t). Assume that the particle's initial position is at the origin and that its final position changes over time. Its final position is given as r = (4î + 2.0ĵ)t² m, where t is in seconds. Write an equation that shows the velocity of the particle as a function of time.