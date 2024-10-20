Calculate the heat required to raise the temperature of the ice cube from its initial temperature to 0 °C, melt the ice, and then raise the temperature of the resulting water to 17.0 °C. Use the formula: \( Q = m \cdot c \cdot \Delta T \) for temperature changes and \( Q = m \cdot L_f \) for phase changes, where \( c \) is the specific heat capacity and \( L_f \) is the latent heat of fusion.