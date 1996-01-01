Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes Practice Problems
A mixture of 0.225 kg of ice and 1.20 kg of water in a thermally insulating tank has a temperature of 0.0 °C. Waste steam at 100°C exhausted from a cooking pot is conveyed into the tank. Determine the mass of steam that must be delivered in the tank to generate water at 50.0 °C. Assume that the tank absorbs negligible heat and that all processes occur at atmospheric pressure.
A 1 kg iron fajita sizzling plate with a temperature of 250.0 °C is removed from the oven. A big ice cube at 0 °C is placed on the plate. How much ice melts if we assume that all the heat released by the iron plate is transferred to the block of ice?
A mass of 0.300 kg of water at 60.0° C is placed in a massless thermos bottle. How many grams of ice cubes, at a temperature of -10.0°C, must be poured into the water to get the system's final temperature to 30.0°C?
The temperature of water in a Styrofoam cup increases from 30 °C to 33 °C when a 10 g cylinder of unknown metal at 430 °C is dropped in the water. The mass of the water is 250 g. The mass of the Styrofoam cup is 8.1 g, and its specific heat capacity is 1131 J/kg•K. Assume that the cup is a perfect thermal insulator. Calculate the specific heat capacity of the unknown metal (cmetal).
A highly energetic object with a mass of 2 kg passes through a horizontal water pipeline containing water at 30 °C. The object's initial speed is 3 km/s, and it loses all its kinetic energy through viscous drag in the water. If 25% of the lost kinetic energy goes to boiling the pipeline water while the rest is lost as turbulence, how much water will evaporate due to viscous drag?
You squeeze oranges to make 1 cup of juice of mass 230 g at 25 °C. If the juice freezes at -10°C, determine the heat that must be extracted from the juice to freeze it. Give the value in i) joules, ii) calories, and iii) Btu. Take specific heat capacity and latent heat of fusion 3915 J/kg⋅K and 30016 kJ/kg respectively.