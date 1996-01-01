A copper calorimeter can with mass 0.100 kg contains 0.160 kg of water and 0.0180 kg of ice in thermal equilibrium at atmospheric pressure. If 0.750 kg of lead at 255°C is dropped into the calorimeter can, what is the final temperature? Assume that no heat is lost to the surroundings.
