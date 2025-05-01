A 70 kg, 1.90 m man doing push-ups holds himself in place making 20° with the floor. His feet and arms are, respectively, 1.15 m below and 0.4 m above his center of mass. You may model him as a thin, long board, and assume his arms and feet are perpendicular to the floor. How much force does the floor apply to each of his hands? (Use g=10 m/s2.)