Physics15. Rotational EquilibriumEquilibrium in 2D - Ladder Problems
Multiple Choice

A ladder of mass 20 kg (uniformly distributed) and length 6 m rests against a vertical wall while making an angle of Θ = 60° with the horizontal, as shown. A 50 kg girl climbs 2 m up the ladder. Calculate the magnitude of the total contact force at the bottom of the ladder (Remember:You will need to first calculate the magnitude of N,BOT and f,S).

