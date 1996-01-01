A ladder of mass 20 kg (uniformly distributed) and length 6 m rests against a vertical wall while making an angle of Θ = 60° with the horizontal, as shown. A 50 kg girl climbs 2 m up the ladder. Calculate the magnitude of the total contact force at the bottom of the ladder (Remember:You will need to first calculate the magnitude of N,BOT and f,S).
Master Equilibrium in 2D - Ladder Problems with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.