Textbook Question
Two forces, and , are applied on a moving object of mass 0.20 kg. The displacement vector of the object while the two forces act is . What is the work done by the two forces?
891
views
Master Work Done by a Constant Force with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Two forces, and , are applied on a moving object of mass 0.20 kg. The displacement vector of the object while the two forces act is . What is the work done by the two forces?
How much work is done when a constant force of is used to pull a sled a distance of in the direction of the force?
You pull a 5kg box vertically up with a constant 100N force for 2m. How much work do you do?
You push a 3kg box against a wall for a distance of 2m with a force of 40N that makes a 53° angle with the horizontal, as shown. Calculate the work done by gravity.