Two forces, F ⃗ 1 = ( 1.50 i ^ − 0.80 j ^ + 0.70 k ^ ) N \vec{F}_1 = (1.50 \hat{i} - 0.80 \hat{j} + 0.70 \hat{k}) \text{ N} and F ⃗ 2 = ( − 0.70 i ^ + 1.20 j ^ ) N \vec{F}_2=(-0.70\hat{i}+1.20\hat{j})\text{ N} , are applied on a moving object of mass 0.20 kg. The displacement vector of the object while the two forces act is d → = ( 6.0 i ^ − 8.0 j ^ + 5.0 k ^ ) m \overrightarrow{d}=(6.0\hat{i}-8.0\hat{j}+5.0\hat{k})\text{ m} . What is the work done by the two forces?