Two forces, F₁→ = (1.50î - 0.80 ĵ + 0.70k̂) N and F₂→ = ( - 0.70î + 1.20 ĵ) N, are applied on a moving object of mass 0.20 kg. The displacement vector of the object while the two forces act is d→ = (6.0 î + 8.0 ĵ + 5.0 k̂ ) m . What is the work done by the two forces?