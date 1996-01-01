Intro to Calculating Work Practice Problems
A skater is being pulled a distance of 30.0 m by two bikers on a flat road. The first biker applies a 100.0 N force due west and the second biker a force of 100.0 N due north. The net work done on the skater is :
James is pulling horizontally a 65 kg fridge along a 10 m straight horizontal path. The motion of the fridge is assumed uniform. How much work is done on the fridge If the coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.4?
A toy box has a weight of 145 N. A child applies a force to the box parallel to the level floor moving it 2 m at a speed of 0.2 m/s. If the coefficient of kinetic friction between the box and the floor is 0.25, calculate the work done by (i) gravitational force and (ii) normal force on the box.
A constant horizontal force F is applied to a 60.0 kg desk, moving it 6 m on a horizontal floor with zero acceleration. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the desk and the floor is 0.5. The work done on the desk by the force F is:
In a certain theatre, a 250.0 kg piano is pushed 3.0 m on a rough horizontal surface. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the piano and the surface is 0.4. The magnitude of the force needed to move the piano at a constant speed is: