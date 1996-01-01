Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

A 1000kg pallet of bricks is being lowered to the ground by a crane. If the bricks are moving at a constant speed, how much work is done by the cable on the bricks as they descend 11m?

Next question

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.