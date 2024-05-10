(II) The axle of a wheel is mounted on supports that rest on a rotating turntable as shown in Fig. 10–52. The wheel has angular velocity ω₁ = 48.0 rad/s about its axle, and the turntable has angular velocity ω₂ = 35.0 rad/s about a vertical axis. (Note arrows showing these motions in the figure.)

(a) What are the directions of ω₁ (→ above ω₁) and ω₂ (→ above ω₂) at the instant shown?

<IMAGE>