(II) The angular acceleration of a wheel, as a function of time, is α = 4.2 t² ― 9.0 t , where α is in rad/s² and t in seconds. If the wheel starts from rest (θ = 0 , ω = 0, at t = 0), determine a formula for
(b) the angular position θ, both as a function of time.
