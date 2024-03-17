12. Rotational Kinematics
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
11:29 minutes
Problem 10.46
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) Suppose the force Fₜ in the cord hanging from the pulley of Example 10–10, Fig. 10–22, is given by the relation Fₜ = 3.00 t ― 0.20 t² (newtons) where t is in seconds. If the pulley starts from rest, what is the linear speed of a point on its rim 9.0 s later? Ignore friction and use the moment of inertia, calculated in Example 10–10.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:11m
Play a video:
12
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos