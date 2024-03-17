(II) Suppose the force Fₜ in the cord hanging from the pulley of Example 10–10, Fig. 10–22, is given by the relation Fₜ = 3.00 t ― 0.20 t² (newtons) where t is in seconds. If the pulley starts from rest, what is the linear speed of a point on its rim 9.0 s later? Ignore friction and use the moment of inertia, calculated in Example 10–10.