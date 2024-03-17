10. Conservation of Energy
Motion Along Curved Paths
10:51 minutes
Problem 8.89b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The small mass m sliding without friction along the looped track shown in Fig. 8–47 is to remain on the track at all times, even at the very top of the loop of radius r.
(b) If the actual release height is 2h, calculate the normal force exerted by the track at the bottom of the loop, then
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:10m
Play a video:
9
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice