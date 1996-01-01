Physics
An 800kg car skids to a stop from 30m/s through a distance of 90m. Calculate the coefficient of friction between the car and the road.
A 4-kg block moving on a flat surface strikes a massless, horizontal spring of force constant 600 N/m with a 20 m/s. The block-surface coefficient of friction is 0.5. Calculate the maximum compression that the spring will experience.
You are practicing jumping as far as you can. In one attempt, you run and leave the floor with 7 m/s directed at an unknown angle. What maximum height do you reach if your speed at that point is 5 m/s? Ignore air resistance.
A particle with a mass of 0.1kg moves according to the Potential Energy graph shown. What minimum speed does the particle need at Point A to reach Point B?
