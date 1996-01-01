21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+4
Additional 4 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 7 of 7 videos
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
A large cylindrical tank contains 0.750 m^3 of nitrogen gas at 27°C and 7.50 * 10^3 Pa (absolute pressure). The tank has a tight-fitting piston that allows the volume to be changed. What will be the pressure if the volume is decreased to 0.410 m^3 and the temperature is increased to 157°C?
73
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
You have several identical balloons. You experimentally determine that a balloon will break if its volume exceeds 0.900 L. The pressure of the gas inside the balloon equals air pressure (1.00 atm). (a) If the air inside the balloon is at a constant 22.0°C and behaves as an ideal gas, what mass of air can you blow into one of the balloons before it bursts?
145
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Martian Climate. The atmosphere of Mars is mostly CO2 (molar mass 44.0 g/mol) under a pressure of 650 Pa, which we shall assume remains constant. In many places the temperature varies from 0.0°C in summer to -100°C in winter. Over the course of a Martian year, what are the ranges of (b) the density (in mol/m^3) of the atmosphere?
305
1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Meteorology. The vapor pressure is the pressure of the vapor phase of a substance when it is in equilibrium with the solid or liquid phase of the substance. The relative humidity is the partial pressure of water vapor in the air divided by the vapor pressure of water at that same temperature, expressed as a percentage. The air is saturated when the humidity is 100%. (a) The vapor pressure of water at 20.0°C is 2.34 * 10^3 Pa. If the air temperature is 20.0°C and the relative humidity is 60%, what is the partial pressure of water vapor in the atmosphere (that is, the pressure due to water vapor alone)?
387
1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
How Close Together Are Gas Molecules? Consider an ideal gas at 27°C and 1.00 atm. To get some idea how close these molecules are to each other, on the average, imagine them to be uniformly spaced, with each molecule at the center of a small cube. (a) What is the length of an edge of each cube if adjacent cubes touch but do not overlap?
136
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Modern vacuum pumps make it easy to attain pressures of the order of 10^-13 atm in the laboratory. Consider a volume of air and treat the air as an ideal gas. (a) At a pressure of 9.00 * 10^-14 atm and an ordinary temperature of 300.0 K, how many molecules are present in a volume of 1.00 cm^3?
140
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
At an altitude of 11,000 m (a typical cruising altitude for a jet airliner), the air temperature is -56.5°C and the air density is 0.364 kg/m^3 . What is the pressure of the atmosphere at that altitude? (Note: The temperature at this altitude is not the same as at the surface of the earth, so the calculation of Example 18.4 in Section 18.1 doesn't apply.)
453
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Planetary Atmospheres. (a) Calculate the density of the atmosphere at the surface of Mars (where the pressure is 650 Pa and the temperature is typically 253 K, with a CO2 atmosphere), Venus (with an average temperature of 730 K and pressure of 92 atm, with a CO2 atmosphere), and Saturn's moon Titan (where the pressure is 1.5 atm and the temperature is -178°C, with a N2 atmosphere).
246
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A cylindrical tank has a tight-fitting piston that allows the volume of the tank to be changed. The tank originally contains 0.110 m^3 of air at a pressure of 0.355 atm. The piston is slowly pulled out until the volume of the gas is increased to 0.390 m^3. If the temperature remains constant, what is the final value of the pressure?
299
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The solar corona is a very hot atmosphere surrounding the visible surface of the sun. X-ray emissions from the corona show that its temperature is about 2×10^6 K. The gas pressure in the corona is about 0.03 Pa. Estimate the number density of particles in the solar corona.
22
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Five grams of nitrogen gas at an initial pressure of 3.0 atm and at 20°C undergo an isobaric expansion until the volume has tripled. b. What is the gas temperature after the expansion (in °C)? The gas pressure is then decreased at constant volume until the original temperature is reached.
16
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
10 g of dry ice (solid CO₂) is placed in a 10,000 cm^3 container, then all the air is quickly pumped out and the container sealed. The container is warmed to 0°C, a temperature at which CO₂ is a gas. a. What is the gas pressure? Give your answer in atm. The gas then undergoes an isothermal compression until the pressure is 3.0 atm, immediately followed by an isobaric compression until the volume is 1000 cm^3.
17
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A 24-cm-diameter vertical cylinder is sealed at the top by a frictionless 20 kg piston. The piston is 84 cm above the bottom when the gas temperature is 303°C. The air above the piston is at 1.00 atm pressure. b. What will the height of the piston be if the temperature is lowered to 15°C?
17
Has a video solution.
Showing 55 of 55 practice