24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
6:44 minutes
Problem 22g
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In a simple model of the hydrogen atom, the electron moves in a circular orbit of radius 0.053 nm around a stationary proton. How many revolutions per second does the electron make?
Verified Solution
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 17 videos