8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion
Problem 8b
In the Bohr model of the hydrogen atom, an electron (mass m = 9.1 x 10^-31 kg) orbits a proton at a distance of 5.3 x 10^-11 m. The proton pulls on the electron with an electric force of 8.2 x 10^-8 N. How many revolutions per second does the electron make?
