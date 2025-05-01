A thin glass rod is a semicircle of radius R, Fig. 21–81. A charge is nonuniformly distributed along the semicircle with a linear charge density given by λ = λ 0 sin θ, where λ 0 is a positive constant. Point P is at the center of the semicircle. (a) Find the electric field E → \overrightarrow{\mathbf{E}} (magnitude and direction) at point P. [Hint: Remember sin ( -θ) = - sin θ, so the two halves of the rod are oppositely charged.] (b) Determine the acceleration (magnitude and direction) of an electron placed at point P, assuming R = 1.0 cm and λ 0 = 1.0 μC/m.