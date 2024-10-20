Three very large square charged planes are arranged as shown (on edge) in Fig. 21–78. From left to right, the planes have charge densities per unit area of -0.50μC/m² , +0.25 μC/m² and -0.35 μC/m². Find the total electric field (direction and magnitude) at the points A, B, C, and D. Assume the plates are much larger than the distance AD.

<IMAGE>