(II) A very long uniformly charged wire (linear charge density λ = 2.5 C/m) lies along the x axis in Fig. 21–59. A small charged sphere (Q = ―2.0 C) is at the point x = 0 cm , y = ― 5.0 cm? . What is the electric field at the point x = 7.0 cm, y = 7.0 cm? Eᵥᵥᵢᵣₑ (→ above E) and Eq (→ above E ) represent fields due to the long wire and the charge Q, respectively.

<IMAGE>