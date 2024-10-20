First, understand that the electric field \( E \) due to a point charge \( Q \) is given by the formula \( E = \frac{k \cdot |Q|}{r^2} \), where \( k \) is Coulomb's constant \( 8.99 \times 10^9 \text{ N m}^2/\text{C}^2 \), \( Q \) is the charge, and \( r \) is the distance from the charge to the point where the field is being calculated.