A set of Helmholtz coils (see Problem 62, Fig. 28–61) have a radius 𝑅 = 10.0 cm and are separated by a distance 𝑅 = 10.0 cm . Each coil has 85 loops carrying a current I = 2.0 A. (a) Determine the total magnetic field B along the 𝓍 axis (the center line for the two coils) in steps of 0.2 cm from the center of one coil (𝓍 = 0) to the center of the other (𝓍 = 𝑅 ).