10. Conservation of Energy
Force & Potential Energy
Problem 10l
CALC The potential energy for a particle that can move along the x -axis is U=Ax²+B sin(πx/L) , where A , B , and L are constants. What is the force on the particle at (a) x=0 , (b) x=L/2 , and (c) x=L?
