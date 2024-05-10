11. Momentum & Impulse
In a physics lab, a cube slides down a frictionless incline as shown in Fig. 9–57 and elastically strikes another cube at the bottom that is only one-half its mass. If the incline is 45 cm high and the table is 95 cm off the floor, where does each cube land? [Hint: Both leave the incline moving horizontally.]
<IMAGE>
