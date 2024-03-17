11. Momentum & Impulse
Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy)
Problem 4.85
A “doomsday” asteroid with a mass of 2.0 x 10¹⁰ kg is hurtling through space. Unless the asteroid’s speed is changed by about 0.20cm/s , it will collide with Earth and cause tremendous damage. Researchers suggest that a small “space tug” sent to the asteroid’s surface could exert a gentle constant force of 2.5 N. For how long must this force act?
