The arrangement of atoms in zinc is an example of 'hexagonal close-packed' structure. Three of the nearest neighbors are found at the following (x, y, z) coordinates, given in nanometers (10-9m): atom 1 is at (0, 0, 0); atom 2 is at (0.230, 0.133, 0); atom 3 is at (0.077, 0.133, 0.247). Find the angle between two vectors: one that connects atom 1 with atom 2 and another that connects atom 1 with atom 3.